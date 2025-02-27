Trump's Venezuela Oil Reversal: Chevron's Operations and U.S. Policy Impact

In a significant policy shift, former U.S. President Donald Trump has revoked a license granted to Chevron allowing it to operate in Venezuela. The decision, announced on Truth Social, accuses President Nicolas Maduro of failing to advance electoral reforms, prompting U.S. sanctions affecting Chevron's oil operations.

The reversal impacts Chevron's ability to export approximately 240,000 barrels of Venezuelan crude daily, over a quarter of the country's oil output. Refining this crude in U.S. refineries also falls under sanctions if handled by Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA, leading to potential economic repercussions.

Venezuelan opposition leaders have hailed Trump's decision as support for democracy. Meanwhile, Chevron is evaluating the future of its operations, as U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright affirms America's capacity as the leading oil producer, minimizing fears of global supply disruption.

