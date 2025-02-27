Left Menu

Chaos Erupts: Explosion Rocks M23 Rebel Meeting in Congo

An explosion at an M23 rebel group meeting in Bukavu, eastern Congo, has left dozens injured. Scenes of chaos emerged as a crowd fled in panic, while bloodied bodies were visible on the ground. M23 leader Corneille Nangaa was present during the explosion, though casualties remain unconfirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bukavu | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Dozens were injured Thursday following an explosion at an M23 rebel group meeting in eastern Congo's Bukavu region.

Social media videos and photos depict crowds fleeing and bloodied bodies strewn across the ground, highlighting such chaos.

M23 leaders, including Corneille Nangaa, were holding talks with residents when the explosion occurred, although no casualties have been officially confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

