Historic US-Russia Diplomatic Talks in Istanbul Signal Policy Shift

In a significant diplomatic development, US and Russian representatives convened in Istanbul on Thursday, aiming to normalize the operations of their respective embassies after years of mutual expulsions and heightened tensions. This marks a pivotal moment in US-Russia relations as both nations strive to improve diplomatic and economic ties.

The talks in Istanbul were preceded by an agreement reached during phone calls between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, following discussions with senior diplomats in Saudi Arabia. This move suggests a shift in US foreign policy, which previously focused on isolating Russia due to its aggressive actions in Ukraine.

Moscow and Washington's agreement to begin efforts towards ending the protracted conflict and enhancing relations includes restoring embassies' staffing levels, significantly reduced by previous expulsions and restrictions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized resolving systemic embassy issues as a step towards rapid progress in US-Russia diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)