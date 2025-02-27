Left Menu

Historic US-Russia Diplomatic Talks in Istanbul Signal Policy Shift

US and Russian officials met in Istanbul to discuss re-establishing full diplomatic operations following years of tensions and embassy staff expulsions. This meeting follows a significant policy shift under President Trump aimed at improving US-Russian relations post-Ukraine conflicts, signaling a potential move towards peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:41 IST
Historic US-Russia Diplomatic Talks in Istanbul Signal Policy Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant diplomatic development, US and Russian representatives convened in Istanbul on Thursday, aiming to normalize the operations of their respective embassies after years of mutual expulsions and heightened tensions. This marks a pivotal moment in US-Russia relations as both nations strive to improve diplomatic and economic ties.

The talks in Istanbul were preceded by an agreement reached during phone calls between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, following discussions with senior diplomats in Saudi Arabia. This move suggests a shift in US foreign policy, which previously focused on isolating Russia due to its aggressive actions in Ukraine.

Moscow and Washington's agreement to begin efforts towards ending the protracted conflict and enhancing relations includes restoring embassies' staffing levels, significantly reduced by previous expulsions and restrictions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized resolving systemic embassy issues as a step towards rapid progress in US-Russia diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025