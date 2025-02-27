Siddaramaiah Challenges Centre's Delimitation Intentions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has raised concerns over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assurances about the delimitation process, claiming it could disadvantage the southern states.

Following Shah's statement that southern states won't lose parliamentary seats, Siddaramaiah questioned the lack of clarity, urging fairness and transparency.

Highlighting regional disparities, he advocated for southern unity to challenge perceived injustices and defend their parliamentary representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)