Siddaramaiah Challenges Centre's Delimitation Intentions
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on the delimitation process, alleging discrimination against southern states. He emphasized the need for clarification on whether the delimitation would be based on recent population figures. Siddaramaiah warned of southern states potentially losing parliamentary representation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:25 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has raised concerns over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assurances about the delimitation process, claiming it could disadvantage the southern states.
Following Shah's statement that southern states won't lose parliamentary seats, Siddaramaiah questioned the lack of clarity, urging fairness and transparency.
Highlighting regional disparities, he advocated for southern unity to challenge perceived injustices and defend their parliamentary representation.
