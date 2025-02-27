Left Menu

A Call for Peace: Abdullah Ocalan's Historic Appeal

Abdullah Ocalan, the 75-year-old leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party, has called for the PKK's disbandment from his prison cell. If his appeal is heeded, it could signal an end to a 40-year insurgency affecting Turkey and its region. The plea comes amid political support to resolve ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:12 IST
A Call for Peace: Abdullah Ocalan's Historic Appeal

Abdullah Ocalan, a central figure in the prolonged Kurdish-Turkish conflict, has urged the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to disband, a step that could transform the socio-political landscape of the region. From his cell in Imrali island prison, Ocalan called for peace, a move that, if followed, could dissolve a 40-year insurgency.

This unexpected appeal aligns with the Turkish political climate, with both President Tayyip Erdogan and the opposition pro-Kurdish DEM party expressing support for an end to hostilities. Ocalan has made this call four months after being prompted by an ally of President Erdogan, calling on the PKK to lay down arms and hold a congress to confirm its dissolution.

Ocalan, captured in 1999, once wielded substantial authority over the PKK. The future of his influence remains uncertain. Originally based in Syria, his political journey reflects a deep-rooted struggle filled with historical pain, yet his newfound approach could lead to a pivotal transformation in regional peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025