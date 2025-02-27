Left Menu

Southern States Stand Firm Against Delimitation Concerns

Karnataka leaders express skepticism about the central government's assurances on delimitation, calling for fairness and transparency. They reject 'One Nation, One Election' and advocate for women's reservation. Home Minister Shah’s comments evoke distrust, while Tamil Nadu’s CM demands a democratic process that respects successful regional governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:10 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has reinforced the Congress's opposition to 'One Nation, One Election' while supporting women's reservation. Speaking to reporters, he made it clear that the party's stance is unwavering against simultaneous polls.

Shivakumar also addressed Lok Sabha delimitation in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing the need for a two-thirds majority, which he claims is lacking. Without this majority, he argues, delimitation cannot proceed.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Home Minister Amit Shah's reassurances to southern states on delimitation as untrustworthy and potentially confusing. He urged the Union Government to clarify whether the delimitation process would reflect population ratios or retain current Lok Sabha seat numbers for fairness.

Meanwhile, in response to Shah's statements in Coimbatore criticizing DMK and downplaying the impact of delimitation, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin highlighted that delimitation affects the South broadly. Stalin advocates for a fair, transparent approach that rewards states managing population growth while contributing to national development. He warns against a democratic process that punishes effective governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

