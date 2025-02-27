Left Menu

Suspension Shock: Delhi Assembly Drama Unfolds Over AAP MLA Ejection

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta ruled that suspended members are barred from Assembly premises. The decision came after 21 AAP MLAs were suspended for three days for raising slogans during Delhi Assembly's inaugural session. The ruling led to protests by AAP members outside the Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:16 IST
Suspension Shock: Delhi Assembly Drama Unfolds Over AAP MLA Ejection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta announced a new directive prohibiting any suspended members from entering the Assembly premises. This decision followed the suspension of 21 AAP MLAs due to disruptive actions during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's initial address to the eighth Delhi Assembly.

The incident sparked considerable controversy, with AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan challenging the Speaker's ruling. Khan highlighted the absence of punitive measures during AAP's tenure, pointing out that all suspended AAP members had gathered outside the Assembly in protest.

Despite calls for reconsideration, Gupta maintained that the suspension was justified and remarked that stronger penalties exist in legislative guidelines. The confrontation underscored ongoing political tensions, with BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht elected as Deputy Speaker in the absence of opposition members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025