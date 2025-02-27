Suspension Shock: Delhi Assembly Drama Unfolds Over AAP MLA Ejection

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta announced a new directive prohibiting any suspended members from entering the Assembly premises. This decision followed the suspension of 21 AAP MLAs due to disruptive actions during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's initial address to the eighth Delhi Assembly.

The incident sparked considerable controversy, with AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan challenging the Speaker's ruling. Khan highlighted the absence of punitive measures during AAP's tenure, pointing out that all suspended AAP members had gathered outside the Assembly in protest.

Despite calls for reconsideration, Gupta maintained that the suspension was justified and remarked that stronger penalties exist in legislative guidelines. The confrontation underscored ongoing political tensions, with BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht elected as Deputy Speaker in the absence of opposition members.

