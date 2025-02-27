Left Menu

Debate or Dictation: PDP Challenges BJP's Influence in J&K Assembly

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) criticized attempts by a BJP legislator to influence the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker over permissible topics. PDP chief, Mehbooba Mufti, emphasized the Assembly's role as a platform for open debate and accused the BJP of steering discussions to suit its agenda.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concerns over attempts to influence the agenda of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Specifically, a BJP legislator has been accused of trying to dictate what topics can be discussed, which the PDP argues undermines the democratic debates meant to occur within the House.

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, highlighted these concerns in a recent statement on social media. Mufti criticized the attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to persuade Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to disallow discussions deemed 'anti-national' or 'unconstitutional.'

Mufti asserted that the Assembly should remain a space for free and open debate, questioning the criteria used to label discussions as 'anti-national.' These developments arise as the Speaker chaired an all-party meeting in Jammu in preparation for the forthcoming budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

