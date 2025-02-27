Debate or Dictation: PDP Challenges BJP's Influence in J&K Assembly

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concerns over attempts to influence the agenda of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Specifically, a BJP legislator has been accused of trying to dictate what topics can be discussed, which the PDP argues undermines the democratic debates meant to occur within the House.

PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, highlighted these concerns in a recent statement on social media. Mufti criticized the attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to persuade Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to disallow discussions deemed 'anti-national' or 'unconstitutional.'

Mufti asserted that the Assembly should remain a space for free and open debate, questioning the criteria used to label discussions as 'anti-national.' These developments arise as the Speaker chaired an all-party meeting in Jammu in preparation for the forthcoming budget session.

