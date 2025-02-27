Debate or Dictation: PDP Challenges BJP's Influence in J&K Assembly
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) criticized attempts by a BJP legislator to influence the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker over permissible topics. PDP chief, Mehbooba Mufti, emphasized the Assembly's role as a platform for open debate and accused the BJP of steering discussions to suit its agenda.
- Country:
- India
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concerns over attempts to influence the agenda of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Specifically, a BJP legislator has been accused of trying to dictate what topics can be discussed, which the PDP argues undermines the democratic debates meant to occur within the House.
PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, highlighted these concerns in a recent statement on social media. Mufti criticized the attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to persuade Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to disallow discussions deemed 'anti-national' or 'unconstitutional.'
Mufti asserted that the Assembly should remain a space for free and open debate, questioning the criteria used to label discussions as 'anti-national.' These developments arise as the Speaker chaired an all-party meeting in Jammu in preparation for the forthcoming budget session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PDP
- BJP
- JammuKashmir
- Assembly
- Debate
- MehboobaMufti
- Speaker
- OpenDebate
- AntiNational
- Legislator
ALSO READ
Unveiling the Secrets: JFK Assassination Document Release Sparks Debate
Fiery Parliamentary Debate: Kanimozhi Critiques Sitharaman's Union Budget Response
Tumult in Puducherry Assembly: Confidence in Speaker Amid Protest
India's Election Freebies Trigger Debate on Economic Impact
Debate on Honoring Veer Savarkar Sparks Controversy