A New Era for Kurdistan: Ocalan's Call for Peace

Nechirvan Barzani, the president of Iraq's Kurdistan region, has voiced his support for Abdullah Ocalan's recent appeal to dissolve the PKK. Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the PKK, has urged the militant group to lay down its weapons in an effort towards lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:55 IST
The president of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, has expressed support for a groundbreaking call by Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), urging the group to disband and surrender their arms.

Ocalan's appeal represents a significant step towards initiating a peaceful resolution to the conflict that has long troubled the region. His message, conveyed from prison, suggests a possible new chapter in Kurdish-Turkish relations.

Barzani's endorsement of this call reflects a broader hope for peace and stability in the region, as leaders and citizens alike seek to move beyond decades of turmoil and conflict.

