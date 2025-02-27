Thackeray's Fierce Rebuke: Sins Won't Wash Away in the Ganga

Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) president, launched a scathing critique of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, suggesting that religious practices like a dip in the Ganga cannot cleanse political betrayals. Thackeray, speaking at a party event during the Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas, implied that Shinde had compromised Maharashtra's integrity.

Thackeray's remarks stem from a lingering accusation that Shinde and 39 other MLAs received substantial bribes, colloquially termed 'khokas', to revolt against the Shiv Sena's leadership in 2022. This factional rift led to the collapse of Thackeray's government. Thackeray also targeted the BJP, accusing it of eroding Maharashtra's cultural and economic prominence, while Shinde countered by questioning Thackeray's Hindu identity.

Meanwhile, Thackeray emphasized the importance of unity among the Marathi people and pledged to construct a gallery highlighting Marathi theatre history. He underscored that expressing pride in the Marathi language should not demean other languages. Thackeray voiced concern over the BJP's efforts to diminish Maharashtra's influence and relocate businesses elsewhere.

(With inputs from agencies.)