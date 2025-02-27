DCM Shivakumar Stands Firm on Faith Amidst Controversy
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reaffirms his Hindu faith amidst criticism for attending an Isha Foundation event. He defends his visit, citing personal beliefs and connection with Sadhguru. Shivakumar asserts his political allegiance to Rahul Gandhi while advocating for religious inclusivity within the Congress party.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has reaffirmed his commitment to Hinduism despite criticism over his attendance at an Isha Foundation event. This comes after his statement, 'I'm a born Hindu and will die Hindu'.
Shivakumar attended Mahashivaratri celebrations in Tamil Nadu, invited by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of the Isha Foundation. Amidst objections from within his party, Shivakumar clarified his intent, saying his faith is personal and not political.
He also emphasized his allegiance to Rahul Gandhi, highlighting the secular inclusivity core to the Congress party. Responding to detractors, Shivakumar described his trip as a personal experience, aimed at understanding religious practices, like the Triveni Sangam at Kumbh Mela.
