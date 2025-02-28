UFC-Style Shakeup: FBI Considers Martial Arts Training

FBI Director Kash Patel is reportedly exploring a unique partnership to improve the martial arts skills of agents by collaborating with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). This proposal, discussed during Patel's first video conference with the FBI's 55 field office supervisors, aims to enhance self-defense and physical altercation training.

The idea, inspired by Dan Bongino, a favorite of both Patel and President Donald Trump, has been described by some agents as "surreal" and "wacky." Despite the controversy, Patel believes that this cooperation with the UFC could bolster agents' capabilities. He has been pursuing several initiatives to shake up the FBI's operations since taking the helm.

In addition to the martial arts training proposal, Patel is focused on redistributing FBI staff from Washington D.C. to field offices nationwide, as detailed in his book "Government Gangsters." This initiative includes plans for Bongino to visit field offices starting mid-March, aiming to decentralize FBI operations and enhance field presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)