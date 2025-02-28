Left Menu

UFC-Style Shakeup: FBI Considers Martial Arts Training

FBI Director Kash Patel is exploring a partnership with the UFC to enhance agents' martial arts skills. His proposal, influenced by Dan Bongino and endorsed by President Trump, has sparked mixed reactions. Patel's plans also include redistributing FBI staff and decentralizing operations from Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 00:17 IST
UFC-Style Shakeup: FBI Considers Martial Arts Training
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FBI Director Kash Patel is reportedly exploring a unique partnership to improve the martial arts skills of agents by collaborating with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). This proposal, discussed during Patel's first video conference with the FBI's 55 field office supervisors, aims to enhance self-defense and physical altercation training.

The idea, inspired by Dan Bongino, a favorite of both Patel and President Donald Trump, has been described by some agents as "surreal" and "wacky." Despite the controversy, Patel believes that this cooperation with the UFC could bolster agents' capabilities. He has been pursuing several initiatives to shake up the FBI's operations since taking the helm.

In addition to the martial arts training proposal, Patel is focused on redistributing FBI staff from Washington D.C. to field offices nationwide, as detailed in his book "Government Gangsters." This initiative includes plans for Bongino to visit field offices starting mid-March, aiming to decentralize FBI operations and enhance field presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025