High Stakes: Andhra Pradesh MLC Elections Witness Strong Voter Turnout

The biennial MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh saw impressive voter turnout, especially in the teachers' constituency in north Andhra Pradesh, which recorded a 91.8% participation. Meanwhile, the graduate constituencies in the undivided East and West Godavari, Krishna, and Guntur districts saw 63.2% and 65.5% turnout, respectively.

The electoral process spanned five districts for graduate constituencies and three for teachers, involving over 6.62 lakh graduate voters and 22,493 teacher voters. Voting commenced at 8 am and concluded by 4 pm, with the state's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, and IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, being among the notable figures who cast their ballots.

Security measures were heightened as 70 candidates vied for various MLC seats, including prominent figures like P Raghu Varma, and TDP leader A Rajendra Prasad. The YSR Congress Party abstained from participating in these elections. Results are expected after vote counting on March 3.

