Left Menu

Starmer and Trump Unveil Tough Ukraine Peace Deal

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump have proposed a robust Ukraine peace deal ensuring long-lasting stability. Britain is committed to deploying military resources to support the agreement, aiming to deter further conflict instigated by Putin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 02:27 IST
Starmer and Trump Unveil Tough Ukraine Peace Deal
Keir Starmer

In a significant diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a joint effort with U.S. President Donald Trump to forge a peace deal for Ukraine. The proposed agreement, described as both tough and fair, is intended to create enduring stability in the region.

Starmer, speaking alongside Trump at the White House, emphasized the UK's readiness to deploy military resources—both ground troops and aircraft—to back the peace process. This initiative aims to prevent any resurgence of aggression from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The collaboration between the UK and the US reflects a commitment to maintaining international peace, with assurances that Ukraine will have a pivotal role in shaping the peace terms, thereby ensuring their effectiveness and endurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025