Starmer and Trump Unveil Tough Ukraine Peace Deal

In a significant diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a joint effort with U.S. President Donald Trump to forge a peace deal for Ukraine. The proposed agreement, described as both tough and fair, is intended to create enduring stability in the region.

Starmer, speaking alongside Trump at the White House, emphasized the UK's readiness to deploy military resources—both ground troops and aircraft—to back the peace process. This initiative aims to prevent any resurgence of aggression from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The collaboration between the UK and the US reflects a commitment to maintaining international peace, with assurances that Ukraine will have a pivotal role in shaping the peace terms, thereby ensuring their effectiveness and endurance.

