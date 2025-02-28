Starmer and Trump Unveil Tough Ukraine Peace Deal
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump have proposed a robust Ukraine peace deal ensuring long-lasting stability. Britain is committed to deploying military resources to support the agreement, aiming to deter further conflict instigated by Putin.
In a significant diplomatic move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a joint effort with U.S. President Donald Trump to forge a peace deal for Ukraine. The proposed agreement, described as both tough and fair, is intended to create enduring stability in the region.
Starmer, speaking alongside Trump at the White House, emphasized the UK's readiness to deploy military resources—both ground troops and aircraft—to back the peace process. This initiative aims to prevent any resurgence of aggression from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The collaboration between the UK and the US reflects a commitment to maintaining international peace, with assurances that Ukraine will have a pivotal role in shaping the peace terms, thereby ensuring their effectiveness and endurance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
