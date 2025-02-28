China Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariff Threats
China's commerce ministry has expressed opposition to the latest U.S. tariff threats from President Trump, pledging retaliation if Chinese firms are affected. The ministry also criticized the U.S. for blaming China for fentanyl flows and urged for dialogue to resolve disputes.
China's commerce ministry expressed firm opposition on Friday to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent threats to impose tariffs on Chinese goods. The ministry has vowed to retaliate if any Chinese entities become entangled in these levies.
In a strongly-worded statement, the ministry accused the United States of 'shifting the blame' onto China regarding the flows of fentanyl into the U.S. They entreated Washington to 'return to the right track' by resolving differences through dialogue undertaken on an equal footing.
China calls for a speedy return to proper negotiations, emphasizing the need for constructive discussions to prevent further economic escalation.
