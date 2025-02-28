US-China Tariff Tensions Escalate Amid Fentanyl Dispute
The United States and China are embroiled in a tariff dispute, with the US accusing China of contributing to the fentanyl crisis. President Trump announced additional tariffs on Chinese imports, coinciding with China's annual parliamentary meet. Both nations express the desire for negotiations, but trade tensions persist.
In a significant escalation of trade tensions, Beijing has accused the United States of using 'tariff pressure and blackmail,' following President Donald Trump's announcement of an additional 10% duty on Chinese imports over continued fentanyl inflow concerns. This comes as China commences its annual parliamentary meet.
The foreign ministry spokesman, Lin Jian, criticized Washington for leveraging the fentanyl issue to intensify pressure on trade dialogues, arguing this strategy would backfire. Despite this tension, China highlights its leading role in controlling fentanyl-like substances, hoping to return to negotiations with the US.
As both nations prepare for potentially prolonged economic strategies, analysts note moving towards an economic decoupling. Meanwhile, the White House shows a firm approach by extending tariffs to Mexican and Canadian goods and accusing China of strategic exploitation, further straining their bilateral ties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
