BJP Gears Up for J&K Budget Session with Training Workshop

The BJP initiated a two-day training workshop for its 28 legislators in Jammu and Kashmir, most of whom are participating in the assembly for the first time, ahead of the March 3 budget session. The focus is on enhancing their effectiveness in assembly debates.

This 'Vidahayak Prashishan Shivir' was inaugurated by BJP national general secretary B L Santosh and state president Sat Sharma. The event, held in Katra, was attended by senior BJP leaders, including Tarun Chugh and MPs Jugal Kishore and Ghulam Ali Khatana, along with Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma.

The training aims to help legislators handle debates, counter opposition, and present the party's stance. Notably, BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh are expected to guide legislators through 10 workshop sessions, focusing on legislative procedures and proactive issue-raising.

(With inputs from agencies.)