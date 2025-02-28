Left Menu

Crisis Deepens in Bosnia as Serb Region Defies National Authorities

Bosnia's Serb region enacted laws to exclude national authorities after its leader Milorad Dodik was banned from politics and sentenced to prison. This escalates constitutional crises and risks destabilization. The U.S. condemns the actions, supporting Bosnia's integrity as Dodik pushes for regional autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:30 IST
The Serb-controlled region of Bosnia has passed new legislation barring national police and judiciary from functioning within its domain. This follows a court ruling that banned its leader, Milorad Dodik, from politics for six years, sentencing him to a year in prison.

Amid these tensions, Russia, a significant backer of Dodik, stated that the punishment was politically driven and warned of destabilization in the Balkans. In response to the ruling, Dodik called on the Serb parliament to sanction laws marking an act of secession.

The move undermines state institutions, igniting a constitutional crisis in an ethnically divided Bosnia. As the U.S. backs Bosnia's territorial unity, local institutions brace for the fallout. New laws label foreign-funded NGOs as foreign agents, drawing parallels to similar Russian legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

