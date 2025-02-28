The Serb-controlled region of Bosnia has passed new legislation barring national police and judiciary from functioning within its domain. This follows a court ruling that banned its leader, Milorad Dodik, from politics for six years, sentencing him to a year in prison.

Amid these tensions, Russia, a significant backer of Dodik, stated that the punishment was politically driven and warned of destabilization in the Balkans. In response to the ruling, Dodik called on the Serb parliament to sanction laws marking an act of secession.

The move undermines state institutions, igniting a constitutional crisis in an ethnically divided Bosnia. As the U.S. backs Bosnia's territorial unity, local institutions brace for the fallout. New laws label foreign-funded NGOs as foreign agents, drawing parallels to similar Russian legislation.

