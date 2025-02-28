Left Menu

Europe's Diplomatic Dance: Chancellor Scholz's London Agenda

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz heads to London for a crucial EU leaders' meeting. The agenda includes discussions on responding to Donald Trump's peace initiatives in Ukraine. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host European leaders, focusing on defense spending and security, with possible attendance from Ukraine's President Zelenskiy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:31 IST
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to make a significant visit to London this Sunday, marking another chapter in Europe's diplomatic efforts. In a high-stakes assembly, European Union leaders will convene to deliberate over their collective stance on former U.S. President Donald Trump's peace initiatives in Ukraine, according to a government spokesperson.

The meeting is spearheaded by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has invited fellow leaders from Italy, Poland, and other pivotal allies. The discussions are set to revolve around critical issues such as defense spending and security in the region.

While nothing is confirmed, the meeting might also see participation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, adding another layer of importance to the dialogue focused on shaping the future defense strategies of the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

