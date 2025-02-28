Left Menu

Pope Francis on the Mend: Vatican Updates on Health and Leadership Responsibilities

Pope Francis is recovering from double pneumonia in Rome's Gemelli hospital. While he shows improvement, he will not lead the upcoming Ash Wednesday service, entrusting it to a senior Vatican official. The Vatican is cautiously optimistic, though his hospitalization may extend into next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:38 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is experiencing an improvement in his health as he recovers from double pneumonia, according to the Vatican's announcement on Friday. However, due to his condition, he will not be leading the annual Church service that marks the beginning of Lent next week.

The Pope has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli hospital for two weeks, initially admitted on February 14 due to a severe respiratory infection. On Friday, the Vatican confirmed that he would not partake in the Ash Wednesday service on March 5, suggesting his hospital stay could extend beyond the weekend.

A Vatican source indicated that there has been no recent critical status report on the Pope's health. Despite showing signs of recovery, the prognosis remains guarded. In the meantime, Pope Francis continues to fulfill his papal duties from the hospital, with regular staff appointments and communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

