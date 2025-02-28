Left Menu

Romania's Government Dodges Political Turbulence Amidst No-Confidence Vote

Romania's pro-European coalition government avoided collapse after surviving a no-confidence vote. The motion, urged by hard-right parties, fell short of the required 233 votes. Tension in the country follows last December's annulled election, amid allegations of Russian interference and corruption accusations against the centrist establishment.

Romania's pro-European coalition government narrowly averted political turmoil by surviving a no-confidence vote on Friday. The government, led by Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, faced allegations from opposition lawmakers who accused it of corruption and losing credibility amidst the annulled presidential election situation.

The no-confidence motion was pushed by three hard-right parties aiming to bolster their political standing before an impending election rerun. Despite their efforts, the motion received 144 votes, falling short of the 233 needed for passage. These parties gained around 35% of parliamentary seats in last year's election by capitalizing on public dissatisfaction with centrist governance.

The vote took place under a backdrop of heightened tensions following the annulment of the first presidential election round after claims of Russian interference. Opposition voices are critiquing the current administration, while U.S. criticism also surfaces about the annulment. Meanwhile, controversial figure Calin Georgescu remains a popular candidate despite ongoing investigations.

