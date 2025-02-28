Left Menu

Mourners Gather to Pay Final Respects to Tsachi Idan Amidst Ceasefire Talks

The remains of Tsachi Idan, an Israeli hostage taken by Hamas militants, were returned and interred in Tel Aviv. The funeral coincided with ongoing ceasefire discussions in Cairo between Israel and Hamas. Idan's family and supporters mourned his death as negotiations for further hostage releases and troop withdrawal continue.

Updated: 28-02-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:07 IST
  • Israel

Hundreds gathered to remember Tsachi Idan, an Israeli hostage whose remains were returned during a tense exchange involving Hamas and Israel. The mourners, including family and supporters, commemorated Idan in Tel Aviv, coinciding with crucial ceasefire talks.

According to Israeli authorities, Idan was among those taken during the October 7th attack on Kibbutz Nahal Oz and was later found to have died in captivity. As ceasefire negotiations unfold in Cairo, the focus is on the implementation of a second phase, promising further hostage releases and military withdrawals.

Separately, tensions simmer in Jerusalem as Israeli police arrested eight individuals for acts against churches, raising concern ahead of Ramadan. The region remains on edge with ongoing religious and political complexities intertwined with the broader conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

