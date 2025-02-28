Left Menu

A New Dawn: Bangladesh's Youthful Movement Transforms Into Political Powerhouse

The youth-led Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Bangladesh has transformed into the Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP), marking a new political era. The movement, which ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024, aims to reshape national politics by prioritizing Bangladesh’s interests and fostering inclusivity for working-class leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:39 IST
A New Dawn: Bangladesh's Youthful Movement Transforms Into Political Powerhouse
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The youth-driven Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Bangladesh has officially morphed into a political entity known as the Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP). This transition was announced at a vibrant rally in Dhaka, attended by prominent political figures and diplomats, fundamentally altering the country's political landscape.

The movement had previously played a crucial role in the mass protests that led to the overthrow of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's administration. With Nahid Islam at the helm, the NCP committed to rejecting divisive foreign influences and championing a Bangladesh-first approach aimed at economic and political transformation.

At its inaugural event, the NCP unveiled an ambitious roadmap advocating for a democratic overhaul. Significantly, the new party emphasizes dismantling 'constitutional autocracy' to build a future-oriented nation rooted in the aspirations of everyday Bangladeshis, igniting hope for long-awaited sociopolitical change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025