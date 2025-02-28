Left Menu

Trump and Zelenskiy Seal Landmark Minerals Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met at the White House to sign a minerals agreement. Trump described the deal as very fair, while Zelenskiy expressed optimism about the document being beneficial for Ukraine's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:17 IST
In a high-profile meeting at the White House on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed what Trump termed as a 'very fair' minerals deal.

The agreement is aimed at bolstering cooperation between the two nations in the mining and minerals sectors.

President Zelenskiy voiced hope that the deal would represent a step forward for Ukraine, enhancing their economic landscape.

