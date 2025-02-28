Left Menu

Tragic Journey: Pakistani Migrants' Fatal Voyage

The bodies of 12 Pakistanis who died in a capsized migrant boat off Libya have returned home. Originating from Kurram, many victims sought a better life in Europe. With 37 survivors, the tragedy highlights dangers migrants face via human smuggling. Ten individuals remain unaccounted for.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Parachinar | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:52 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The somber return of 12 bodies of Pakistanis who perished when a migrant boat sank off Libya marks a tragic chapter in the perilous journey many undertake for a better life. Officials report that these victims were mostly from Kurram, northwestern Pakistan.

The Mediterranean tragedy involved a vessel carrying over 60 hopeful emigrants, of whom only 37 were rescued, leaving ten still missing. This grim incident is part of a broader, dangerous pattern of migration from Africa and the Middle East to Europe.

Pakistan is no stranger to these tragedies. The journey, often aided by human smugglers along deadly routes, has claimed lives frequently. As more bodies await repatriation, the harrowing reality of migration remains a potent issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

