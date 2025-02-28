Clash Over Ukraine's Future: Zelenskiy vs. Trump in White House Showdown

In a tense meeting at the White House, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump sparred over how to manage the ongoing conflict with Russia. Zelenskiy urged caution against Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Trump accused him of disrespect and pressed for a quicker end to Ukraine's war.

The confrontation escalated as Trump emphasized the need to redirect resources, arguing that the current conflict risks escalating into a larger war. Offering no formal security guarantees, the proposed mineral deal between the U.S. and Ukraine marked a potential economic collaboration but fell short of Kyiv's defense expectations.

The diplomatic dialogue highlighted differences in each leader's approach, with Zelenskiy seeking continued support against a backdrop of past gains and ongoing struggles. Trump, meanwhile, pushed for peace and economic recovery, framing American intervention more in business terms than military aid.

