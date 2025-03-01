Left Menu

Calls for Transparency: Democrats Demand Answers from HHS Secretary

House Democrats questioned U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over mass firings at health agencies, fearing public health risks. The firings at CDC, FDA, and NIH reportedly align with Trump's government overhaul. Democrats demand transparency and impact analyses, stressing dire consequences if positions remain unfilled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 00:26 IST
In a bold move, House Democrats grilled U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday, seeking clarity on the spate of firings within key health agencies. Their concerns underscore potential risks to public health as these dismissals coincide with an administrative overhaul under President Donald Trump.

The Democrats have directed a series of letters to Kennedy, highlighting troubling layoffs at prominent institutions, namely the CDC, FDA, and NIH. These actions, according to senior Democrat Frank Pallone Jr. and Health Subcommittee member Diana DeGette, necessitate urgent answers, including the count of terminated employees and an estimate of future layoffs.

Critics worry about vacant critical roles, especially concerning those pivotal in battling diseases like bird flu and measles. With Kennedy's previous commitments to transparency in doubt, Democrats call for impact assessments amidst federal rulings against Trump's policies. Their message is clear: restoring positions is crucial to shielding Americans from health crises.

