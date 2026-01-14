Madhya Pradesh's 'Sankalp Se Samadhan' Campaign: CM's Call for Transparency and Action
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav urges strict compliance and transparency in the 'Sankalp Se Samadhan' campaign, targeting effective implementation of welfare schemes. The initiative spans four phases focusing on application collection, processing, and resolution, aiming for extensive outreach and engagement with social organizations for maximum impact.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav convened a review meeting with Divisional Commissioners at Samatva Bhavan, located within the Chief Minister's residence, to evaluate progress on the 'Sankalp Se Samadhan' initiative. The campaign's goal is to ensure easy access to welfare schemes for the public, CM Yadav emphasized.
In his directives, Yadav demanded transparency and adherence to deadlines for all campaign activities, warning that corruption would be met with strict actions. He highlighted the importance of amplifying publicity and outreach efforts to fully inform all potential beneficiaries.
Divisional officers have been tasked with visiting districts and villages to ensure ground-level implementation. Besides beneficiary schemes, the campaign will include activities around health, cleanliness, and education. Key cooperation from social organizations is also sought for the successful execution of the campaign, scheduled from January 12 to March 31, covering multiple operational phases.
