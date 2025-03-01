Diplomatic Battlefield: Macron Weighs In
French President Emmanuel Macron weighed in on tensions between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, affirming Russia's role as the aggressor. Macron called for respect towards Ukrainians, emphasizing their ongoing struggle against aggression.
- Country:
- France
In the wake of a heated exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken out, labeling Russia as the aggressor in the conflict involving Ukraine.
Macron, addressing reporters in Portugal, underscored the need to respect Ukrainians who have been battling since the onset of their plight. His remarks followed a tense meeting in the Oval Office, reflecting the delicate diplomacy unfolding around the issue.
The French leader's comments highlight the persistent geopolitical tensions and the crucial role of international allies in supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Oval Office Encore: Direct-to-Camera Diplomacy
French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with Donald Trump ahead of European emergency meeting on Ukraine, reports AP.
England Held to Frustrating Draw by Portugal in Nations League Opener
Nations League Opener: England Held by Portugal in Thrilling Draw
President Donald Trump fires Gen. CQ Brown as chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, reports AP.