Diplomatic Battlefield: Macron Weighs In

In the wake of a heated exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken out, labeling Russia as the aggressor in the conflict involving Ukraine.

Macron, addressing reporters in Portugal, underscored the need to respect Ukrainians who have been battling since the onset of their plight. His remarks followed a tense meeting in the Oval Office, reflecting the delicate diplomacy unfolding around the issue.

The French leader's comments highlight the persistent geopolitical tensions and the crucial role of international allies in supporting Ukraine amidst ongoing aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)