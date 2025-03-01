Medvedev's Reaction to Zelenskiy's White House Encounter

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has publicly commented on the recent encounter between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump. Medvedev described the meeting in the White House as a 'solid slap' for Zelenskiy, an incident that has stirred reactions among Russian officials.

The altercation, which took place in the Oval Office and was broadcast live on TV, was noted by Medvedev and Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. They expressed a sense of satisfaction over the exchange, viewing it as a demonstration of diplomatic tensions at play.

Zakharova highlighted the televised nature of the argument and remarked on the restraint reportedly shown by Trump and Vice President JD Vance, who avoided escalating the situation further during the intense discussion with the Ukrainian leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)