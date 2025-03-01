Meloni Calls for Urgent Summit to Address Global Challenges

In a recent development, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for an urgent summit to unify the United States and European nations in addressing major global challenges, with a focal point on the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Meloni's proposal comes in the wake of a discordant encounter between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and former U.S. President Donald Trump, which ended in a clash of perspectives.

The Italian Prime Minister emphasized that divisions among Western nations not only weaken collective efforts but also benefit those who wish to see the decline of Western civilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)