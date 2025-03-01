White House Clash: Zelenskiy, Trump Face Off Amid Ukraine Crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a heated discussion at the White House, igniting reactions from various political figures. The meeting, described by some as a 'political ambush,' highlighted tensions over Ukraine's plight against Russian aggression.

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce emphasized the importance of Ukraine's autonomy in decision-making. Meanwhile, Republican Michael McCaul advocated for a prompt economic partnership through a mineral deal, promoting mutual interests between the nations. However, some Republicans, like Senator Lindsey Graham, expressed doubts about future dealings with Zelenskiy.

Democratic leaders criticized Trump's approach, accusing him of emboldening Russian President Vladimir Putin. They advocated for continued support of Ukraine's fight for survival and democracy. The meeting underscored divisions in U.S. political responses to international conflicts and America's global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)