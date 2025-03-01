Global Leaders Rally as Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting Sparks Uproar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump ended in a clash, sending shockwaves worldwide. The encounter has led to diverse statements from global leaders, each reaffirming support for Ukraine amidst Russia's continued aggression.

European leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated their backing and called for lasting peace, emphasizing the need for solidarity to uphold shared values of freedom and dignity.

From Canada to Estonia, leaders echoed their commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, stressing the significance of united efforts for peace. The fallout highlights the geopolitical tensions centering on Ukraine and the global determination to counter Russian actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)