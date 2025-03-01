Left Menu

European Leaders Rally Behind Zelenskiy Amid U.S. Tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, European leaders showcased their unwavering support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy following a confrontation with U.S. President Donald Trump. This unified stance highlights the growing divide between the U.S. and Europe over the Ukraine-Russia conflict, with European leaders emphasizing solidarity and support for Ukraine.

Updated: 01-03-2025 04:29 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 04:29 IST
European leaders swiftly united in support of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy after a tense clash with U.S. President Donald Trump. The diplomatic rift underscores tensions between the U.S. and Europe regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the distinction between aggressor and victim, pointing at Russia as the initiator of the conflict. Many leaders took to social media to voice their solidarity with Ukraine's struggle for sovereignty, dignity, and peace.

Amidst these events, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni proposed a summit to address the challenges posed by the Ukraine crisis. In contrast, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas highlighted the need for European leadership in the free world, as the U.S. stance draws criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

