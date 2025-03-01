Diplomatic Showdown: Trump and Zelenskiy's Fiery Exchange at the White House

In an extraordinary display of diplomatic tension, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's meeting with US President Donald Trump ended in acrimony at the White House. The much-anticipated encounter failed to produce an agreement on Ukraine's resource development, as the leaders sparred over policy toward Russia.

The fallout occurred before international media in the Oval Office, where Zelenskiy aimed to secure US opposition to Russian advances. Instead, Trump's administration criticized the Ukrainian leader for perceived disrespect, drastically straining US-Ukraine ties, with an official asking Zelenskiy to leave.

European leaders, including Germany's Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron, quickly rallied around Zelenskiy, amid concerns that Trump's softer stance with Russia might leave Ukraine vulnerable. The incident underscored growing transatlantic tensions and left Ukraine's future military aid from the US in doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)