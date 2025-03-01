Tensions Rise in Oval Office as Trump Clashes with Zelenskyy

In a dramatic confrontation in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in a fiery exchange. Trump accused Zelenskyy of endangering lives and warned of World War III, prompting Zelenskyy to leave without finalizing a mineral deal deemed crucial for continued US support.

Russian officials seized on the incident, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova labeling Zelenskyy a deceiver and former President Dmitry Medvedev calling him an 'insolent pig.' The tension underlined growing international pressures amid the ongoing geopolitical conflicts involving Ukraine and Russia.

Despite the verbal clash, Zelenskyy took to social media to express gratitude to America, underscoring his commitment to seeking a peaceful resolution. However, criticism from figures like Vice President JD Vance highlighted the American administration's complex stance on supporting Ukraine amid these tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)