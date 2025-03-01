Diplomatic Showdown: Trump and Vance Challenge Zelenskyy's Gratitude

In a heated Oval Office exchange broadcast globally, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance confronted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over his perceived lack of gratitude for U.S. support amidst the war in Ukraine. The dispute revolved around Zelenskyy's approach to diplomacy with Russia.

The confrontation brought into question the extent of future U.S. support for Ukraine, with Trump and Vance emphasizing the importance of diplomatic engagement rather than public confrontations. The exchange highlighted the complexities of international relationships in wartime scenarios.

As the discussion intensified, Trump insisted on the necessity of a ceasefire, while Vance critiqued Zelenskyy for his public critiques of U.S. efforts, urging appreciation instead. The discord underscored lingering tensions in U.S.-Ukraine relations and left global audiences questioning the stability of geopolitical alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)