Punjab's Drug War: Timing and Trust Under Scrutiny

In a recent critique of Punjab's 'War on Drugs,' Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa questioned the motivations and timing behind the government's actions. Bajwa pointed out the intended crackdown comes after three years of alleged inaction regarding the rampant issue of drug abuse and its destructive impact on youth and the state's economy.

Bajwa accused top police officials of complicity in the drug trade, questioning whether any of their residences had been targeted in the crackdown. He criticized the campaign as a mere 'drama' to pacify public dissent, noting the government's failure to effectively curtail drug supply or build public trust.

The Punjab government, meanwhile, announced plans for an intensive operation against drug abuse, pledging to strengthen de-addiction services in anticipation of fallout among habitual users. District administrators have been instructed to bolster rehab facilities to manage this transition, emphasizing that officials are personally accountable for ensuring adequate support measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)