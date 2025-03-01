Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Plea: Keeping Ukraine Heard on the Global Stage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of global awareness about Ukraine's struggles, following a contentious meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite efforts to secure more support against Russia, the meeting strained relations with Ukraine's major ally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:07 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscored the necessity of Ukraine's plight being acknowledged globally to ensure both current and post-war support. This statement came a day after intense discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

During a social media post, Zelenskiy highlighted that it's crucial for Ukraine's voice to resonate worldwide, emphasizing that the Ukrainian community must feel supported and represented internationally. His message was encapsulated in a video shared from his meeting with Ukrainians in Washington, D.C.

Zelenskiy viewed the Oval Office meeting with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance as a pivotal moment to garner additional backing for Ukraine's war against Russia. However, the encounter devolved into discord, marking a decline in ties with Kyiv's key wartime ally.

