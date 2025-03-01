Zelenskiy's Plea: Keeping Ukraine Heard on the Global Stage
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of global awareness about Ukraine's struggles, following a contentious meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite efforts to secure more support against Russia, the meeting strained relations with Ukraine's major ally.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscored the necessity of Ukraine's plight being acknowledged globally to ensure both current and post-war support. This statement came a day after intense discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.
During a social media post, Zelenskiy highlighted that it's crucial for Ukraine's voice to resonate worldwide, emphasizing that the Ukrainian community must feel supported and represented internationally. His message was encapsulated in a video shared from his meeting with Ukrainians in Washington, D.C.
Zelenskiy viewed the Oval Office meeting with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance as a pivotal moment to garner additional backing for Ukraine's war against Russia. However, the encounter devolved into discord, marking a decline in ties with Kyiv's key wartime ally.
