Polish President Urges U.S. Intervention in Ukraine

Poland's President Andrzej Duda emphasized the U.S. as the only power capable of halting Russia's aggression in Ukraine. He urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to resume U.S. negotiations. This statement follows a public dispute between Zelenskiy and Trump, where Trump threatened to pull U.S. support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 01-03-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 20:40 IST
  • Poland

In a striking statement, Polish President Andrzej Duda declared on Saturday that the United States is the sole global power capable of curbing Russian aggression against Ukraine. Duda's remarks underscore the critical geopolitical role the U.S. plays as tensions escalate.

The call for action directed at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, urging him to restart diplomatic negotiations with the U.S., highlights the urgency in resolving the conflict. This comes after a high-profile confrontation between Zelenskiy and former U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

Duda's statements arrive amid heightened tension, as Trump had reportedly threatened to withdraw American support for Ukraine, potentially altering the dynamics of the ongoing war. Observers note that Poland's stance reflects growing European concerns over regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

