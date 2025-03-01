Ukraine's New Diplomatic Struggles Amid U.S.-Russia Tensions

Ukraine is navigating a diplomatic maelstrom after a tense encounter between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump strained the country's ties with its crucial military ally. The discord arose over differing strategies to end the ongoing Russian invasion, with Zelenskiy demanding robust security assurances.

The stalemate has cast doubt over a crucial U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal, seen as pivotal in advancing peace efforts. As local residents express concerns about shifting alliances, European leaders have rallied behind Ukraine. Germany has announced additional financial support amid worries that the U.S. might reduce its backing.

Following the diplomatic friction, Ukrainian policymakers are urging European allies to play a bigger role in the conflict. A summit of European leaders in London aims to create a security backstop and discuss increased defence spending, as Kyiv braces for potential changes in its geopolitical landscape.

