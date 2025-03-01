Zelenskiy and King Charles: Diplomatic Engagement at Sandringham

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to meet Britain's King Charles at the Sandringham estate in eastern England. The Sun newspaper reported on this highly anticipated meeting set for Sunday.

Zelenskiy arrived in Britain on Saturday, marking a pivotal moment in international relations. His itinerary includes discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, showcasing the importance of dialogue amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The Ukrainian leader's visit will culminate in his attendance at a broader summit of European leaders on Sunday. This highlights the collaborative efforts and solidarity among European nations in addressing current global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)