Embalo's Deadline Dilemma: Guinea-Bissau at the Crossroads
Guinea-Bissau faces political tensions as President Umaro Sissoco Embalo considers expelling an ECOWAS mission. The dispute centers around the expiration of Embalo's term, with disagreement among political entities. Amidst the unrest, Embalo visited Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Guinea-Bissau's political landscape stands on a precipice as President Umaro Sissoco Embalo threatens to expel a mission from the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), officials revealed on Sunday. The standoff emerges from conflicting views over the end of Embalo's presidential tenure.
Opposition groups argue that Embalo's term should have concluded last week, diverging from the Supreme Court of Justice's ruling that his term extends to September 4. Elections, Embalo insists, won't occur until November 30, triggering fear of instability in a nation not unfamiliar with military coups.
ECOWAS, in concert with the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), dispatched an observation mission from February 21-28 to reconcile differences and ensure a 2023 election is held. However, threats from Embalo led the mission to leave Guinea-Bissau prematurely on March 1. Meanwhile, Embalo's recent visit to Moscow for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin signals Guinea-Bissau's notable international engagements.
