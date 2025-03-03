Europe's Bold Push for Ukraine Peace Plan Amid Transatlantic Uncertainty

European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, are taking decisive steps to formulate a peace plan for Ukraine, hoping to bring it to the United States as an assurance of Europe's commitment to security in the region.

Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's contentious meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, the urgency to foster a supportive international environment has grown. European leaders are keen on increasing their defense budgets, an initiative they believe could persuade the U.S. to guarantee security for Ukraine.

With Europe's defense capabilities lacking compared to the U.S., and Trump questioning American support for Ukraine, Europe's strategy centers on bolstering defense spending and ensuring any peace talks include Kyiv as a crucial partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)