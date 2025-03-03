Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Budget Session: Calls for Statehood Restoration Intensify

In the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's Budget Session, BJP's Shakti Parihar emphasizes playing a constructive opposition, while Congress leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir renews demands for statehood restoration. The call reflects the public's aspiration, transcending political divides. National Conference reaffirms commitment to reviving Article 370 and statehood.

BJP MLA Shakti Parihar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shakti Parihar, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing Doda West Assembly Seat, stated on Monday that the party intends to prioritize the people's interests during the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's Budget Session. Speaking with ANI, Parihar underscored their role as a constructive opposition.

"Today marks the opening day of the session. The Lieutenant Governor will address the assembly today, and substantive debates will commence from tomorrow. The BJP will advocate for the public's concerns and aims to function as a constructive opposition," he conveyed. The Budget Session of Jammu and Kashmir commenced today.

On Sunday, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir reiterated the appeal to reinstate statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing it as the wish of the region's 1.4 crore residents. Mir articulated that Jammu and Kashmir's status as a Union Territory hampers effective governance and insisted the restoration of statehood transcends party lines, marking it as a public mandate.

Mir's proclamation is poised to escalate discussions in the Assembly as the Congress, allied with the National Conference (NC), vows to spotlight this issue. His declaration underscores the pivotal role of statehood restoration in regional politics and daily life. Post-meeting ahead of the session, National Conference chief whip Mubarak Gul shared with ANI that deliberations aimed at ensuring a successful session stressed raising public matters, noting the widespread yearning for restored statehood across Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Conference's election manifesto prominently featured commitments to undoing the abrogation of Article 370, restoring statehood, and implementing an autonomy resolution. In August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government annulled Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, revoking the special autonomy granted to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

