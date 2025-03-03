Inside the 'Viksit Delhi' Budget: A Commitment to Progress and Accountability

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that the 'Viksit Delhi' budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 will be presented in the assembly, and public input is being actively sought. The announcement came at a press conference, where Gupta underscored the importance of making the budget an inclusive plan by incorporating suggestions from diverse community groups.

To ensure the budget reflects the needs of all stakeholders, consultations with women's organizations, educators, and traders will occur early March. Gupta also provided contact details for residents to send in their recommendations, emphasizing the government's commitment to fulfilling the BJP's electoral promises.

In a stride towards transparency, the Chief Minister highlighted corruption charges against the previous administration, revealed through CAG reports. With more reports pending, further irregularities are expected to surface. Joining Gupta at the event were cabinet ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, and Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

(With inputs from agencies.)