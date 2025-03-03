Left Menu

Epic Scam: TMC Challenges Election Commission on Identical Voter Cards

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised concerns about the Election Commission's handling of duplicate voter card numbers, demanding prompt action. TMC's Derek O'Brien revealed discrepancies involving identical EPIC numbers, primarily in BJP-ruled states. The Election Commission pledged to address the issue, but TMC calls for immediate acknowledgment of the error.

Epic Scam: TMC Challenges Election Commission on Identical Voter Cards
The Trinamool Congress has voiced its frustration over the Election Commission's response to allegations of duplicate voter card numbers, pressing for a 24-hour resolution to the issue.

During a press conference led by TMC Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Party Leader Derek O'Brien, the party highlighted its findings of identical EPIC numbers, with claims that these were mostly prevalent in BJP-governed states.

The Election Commission asserts it will rectify these discrepancies, but TMC demands immediate recognition of the error and a thorough investigation into the matter.

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

