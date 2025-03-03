Epic Scam: TMC Challenges Election Commission on Identical Voter Cards

The Trinamool Congress has voiced its frustration over the Election Commission's response to allegations of duplicate voter card numbers, pressing for a 24-hour resolution to the issue.

During a press conference led by TMC Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Party Leader Derek O'Brien, the party highlighted its findings of identical EPIC numbers, with claims that these were mostly prevalent in BJP-governed states.

The Election Commission asserts it will rectify these discrepancies, but TMC demands immediate recognition of the error and a thorough investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)