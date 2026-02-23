BJP Launches Statewide 'Parivartan Yatras' to Challenge Trinamool Congress in Upcoming West Bengal Elections
The BJP is set to initiate 'Parivartan Yatras' from March 1, aiming to contest the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's assembly elections. Prominent leaders will partake in roadshows and community events. The campaign seeks to energize party members and highlight leadership failures. Prime Minister Modi supports the initiative.
In a strategic move to challenge the ruling Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is launching 'Parivartan Yatras', a series of statewide rallies beginning March 1. The initiative aims to cover every constituency, projecting strength and unity among party members.
Leading the charge will be top BJP figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, alongside state leadership. According to sources, these yatras will encompass roadshows, public meetings, and interactions with local communities from March 5 to 10, energizing the BJP's grassroots network and spotlighting perceived failures of the Trinamool Congress.
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi anticipated to rally in mid-March, the campaign seeks to connect with voters by showcasing government schemes like PM-Kisan and Ayushman Bharat, highlighting assistance to millions in West Bengal. The BJP's Booth Vijay Abhiyan also complements these efforts, reinforcing their local presence ahead of the crucial elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
