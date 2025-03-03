BJP Accuses Karnataka Governor's Address of Misleading the Public

The BJP has sharply criticized Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's customary address to the state Assembly, labeling it as a 'pure lie'.

The party insists that development in the state has stagnated, contrary to the government's claims of progress and successful initiatives as conveyed in the Governor's speech.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra claimed the speech lacked content on true developmental progress. Accusations were made regarding financial incentives to the animal husbandry sector and the unspent Rs 90,000 crore designated for regional balance.

