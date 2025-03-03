Left Menu

BJP Accuses Karnataka Governor's Address of Misleading the Public

The BJP has criticized Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's assembly address as misleading, claiming the government has stalled development. The party argues that the Governor's speech falsely suggests progress, while criticizing allocations and expenditures in the animal husbandry sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:39 IST
The BJP has sharply criticized Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's customary address to the state Assembly, labeling it as a 'pure lie'.

The party insists that development in the state has stagnated, contrary to the government's claims of progress and successful initiatives as conveyed in the Governor's speech.

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra claimed the speech lacked content on true developmental progress. Accusations were made regarding financial incentives to the animal husbandry sector and the unspent Rs 90,000 crore designated for regional balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

