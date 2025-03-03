Left Menu

MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmed Demands Justice and Restoration in Jammu and Kashmir

Independent MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmed protested in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly for justice for two deceased civilians and the restoration of Article 370 and statehood. He demanded judicial inquiries, highlighting government inaction. The protest coincided with the Assembly's Budget session, marking a significant political moment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:08 IST
MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmed Demands Justice and Restoration in Jammu and Kashmir
protest
  • Country:
  • India

Independent MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmed staged a protest on Monday at the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly premises, demanding justice for two individuals killed recently and the restoration of Article 370 and statehood.

Amid heavy rainfall, Ahmed, brother of MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, sat on the assembly's stairs with a banner asking for a judicial probe into the deaths. His protest, during the Lieutenant Governor's address at the Budget session, was thwarted by assembly security.

Ahmed urged Lieutenant Governor to initiate judicial investigations, calling the police and government silent on the issue. He also demanded statehood restoration, release of political prisoners, and an end to the use of PSA and UAPA, as political tensions simmer in the region during the assembly's reconvening after a long hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025