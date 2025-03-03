MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmed Demands Justice and Restoration in Jammu and Kashmir

Independent MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmed staged a protest on Monday at the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly premises, demanding justice for two individuals killed recently and the restoration of Article 370 and statehood.

Amid heavy rainfall, Ahmed, brother of MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, known as Engineer Rashid, sat on the assembly's stairs with a banner asking for a judicial probe into the deaths. His protest, during the Lieutenant Governor's address at the Budget session, was thwarted by assembly security.

Ahmed urged Lieutenant Governor to initiate judicial investigations, calling the police and government silent on the issue. He also demanded statehood restoration, release of political prisoners, and an end to the use of PSA and UAPA, as political tensions simmer in the region during the assembly's reconvening after a long hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)